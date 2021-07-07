9 Bodies Recovered From Plane Crash in Far Eastern Russia

A search team recovered the bodies of nine people on Wednesday after a passenger plane crashed in Russia's remote far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

The An-26 plane flying from Kamchatka's main city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the coastal town of Palana with 28 people on board disappeared and crashed on Tuesday.

Search teams later found the wreckage of the plane near Palana.

"At present, nine bodies have been found," the regional branch of the emergencies ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that one body had been identified.

The 28 people on board included six crew and 22 passengers, including two minors. All are presumed dead.