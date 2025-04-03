Large Fire Breaks Out at Shipbuilding Plant in Northwestern Russia

A large fire broke out at a shipbuilding plant in the northwestern republic of Karelia, regional authorities said early Thursday.

The blaze was first reported at 9:50 a.m. local time and spread to an area of about 1,500 square meters (16,146 square feet), according to emergency officials. The state-run TASS news agency reported that an exploding gas cylinder caused the fire.

Petrozavodsk’s Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, where the fire erupted, builds and repairs cargo vessels, as well as smaller service ships, such as tug boats and fishing boats.