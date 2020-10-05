Russia Investigates Mysterious Marine Animal Deaths in Kamchatka

Authorities in Far East Russia believe the recent mass deaths of marine animals along the Pacific coast could be the result of manmade pollution, natural phenomena or a volcano-related earthquake. Kamchatka region governor Vladimir Solodov put forward the three theories after images showing hundreds of dead marine animals washed up on the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach, a popular tourist destination, went viral over the weekend. Local surfers and swimmers first noticed a potential problem three weeks ago when they reported experiencing eye pain, sore throats, vomiting and fever after going into the water.

“Pollution associated with human activity, with the spill of toxic substances, is among the considered versions” of what caused the disaster, Solodov said Friday. “Scientists say this may also be due to a natural phenomena related to the behavior of algae that washed up on the shore during a storm,” he added. “We’re also looking into a theory of seismic activity linked to volcanoes.” The governor said the authorities could not narrow down the leads until they receive comprehensive water test results. Greenpeace said tests of water samples from around Khalaktyrsky beach showed petroleum levels four times higher than normal, and levels of the toxic organic compound phenol were also 2.5 times higher.

На Камчатке произошла утечка нефтепродуктов, из-за чего погибли тысячи морских жителей: моллюски, крабы, ежи, мидии-ценнейший морской биоресурс.

Предстоит оценить масштабы экокатастрофы 😱



Также, получили ожоги роговицы глаз люди, которые отдыхали на пляже неподалеку pic.twitter.com/laxJRVpBSh — Dmitry78 (@Dmitry788) October 2, 2020