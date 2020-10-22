Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Oil Spill Hits Russia’s Pacific Coast Amid String of Pollution Incidents

The spill is at least the third oil spill to hit Russia's waterways this month. epp.genproc.gov.ru

An oil slick has appeared in a bay near a ship repair plant on Russia’s Pacific coast, local media reported Thursday, marking at least the third oil spill to hit Russia this month.

Aerial photographs showed a rainbow-colored area consistent with an oil spill on the water's surface near the shipyard in the Far East city of Nakhodka.

The Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard told the newsnhk.com website that they first noticed a film of oil covering the nearby bay earlier Wednesday.

The Russian natural resource watchog’s affiliate in the Primorye region, where Nakhodka is the second-largest city, collected water samples to determine the source of the spill.

Newsnhk.com reported that none of the nearby heating plants experienced leaks. 

An oil and debris collection vessel has begun cleaning the water surface, it added.

The regional administration’s environmental authorities said they were looking into installing floating barriers called booms to localize the spill.

Earlier in October, a ruptured transport barge caused 500 liters of diesel fuel to spill into the Angara River in Siberia and another vessel spilled a layer of fuel the size of a hockey rink into the Volga River north of Moscow. 

This month's spills are dwarfed by a major fuel spill that hit Russia's Arctic in May, when a tank believed to be damaged by melting permafrost leaked some 20,000 liters of diesel fuel into the Ambarnaya River. 

Russia has been hit by a series of environmental disasters in 2020, including massive wildfires in Siberia and a mysterious die-off of nearly all seabed life along the coast of the Far East Kamchatka peninsula.

Read more about: Environment , Far East

Read more

damaged ecosystem

New Marine Animal Deaths Discovered Off Russia’s Kamchatka Coast

“We’ve encountered a new large-scale phenomenon that science has yet to comprehend,” the region's governor said.
GREEN MENTALITY

Could a Lethal Algae Bloom Have Killed Kamchatka’s Sea Creatures? Some Marine Biologists Think So.

Whatever the cause, the response to the disaster shows public outrage can force the Russian authorities’ hand when it comes to ecological questions.
seeking answers

Russia Investigates Mysterious Marine Animal Deaths in Kamchatka

Authorities are exploring whether manmade pollution, natural phenomena or an earthquake was behind the mass deaths.
ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER

Activists Fear ‘Ecological Catastrophe’ in Russia’s Far East Kamchatka

Locals report hundreds of dead marine animals washed up on the beach and oil levels found to be four times the permissible amount.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.