Russian Villagers Rescue Beached Beluga Whales

Russian villagers in the country’s Far East region of Magadan have come to the rescue of two beluga whales that were stranded on shore, local media reported Tuesday.

The two whales had been hunting herring, their usual prey, in Gizhigin Bay when the tide receded, trapping them in shallow waters and eventually leaving them on a dry beach where they caught locals’ attention, MagadanMedia reported.

A group of 17 adults and children from the village of Topolovka covered the stranded cetaceans in wet cloths and poured water on them to help them stay alive.

Once the tide finally returned eight hours later at about 10 p.m., the belugas were able to swim back into the Sea of Okhotsk. Locals told MagadanMedia that other belugas had been waiting in nearby waters for their stranded comrades.