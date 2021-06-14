21 Injured in Russian Gas Station Explosion

A fuel tank explosion at a gas station in Russia’s third-largest city Novosibirsk has injured 21 people, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday.
Four people have been hospitalized in a burn unit, RIA Novosti reported.
Eyewitnesses posted video to social media showing the moment of the explosion, with a huge plume of flames rising into the air.
The fire reportedly covered an area over 1,000 square meters.
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into performing work in violation of safety requirements following the explosion.