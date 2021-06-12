Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Mayor Announces 'Non-Working' Week as Virus Cases Surge

By AFP

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday announced a 'non-working' week in the Russian capital as cases in the city hit a six-month high amid a sluggish vaccination campaign. 

"During the past week the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infections has sharply deteriorated," Sobyanin said on his website on Saturday as the city registered 6,701 daily infections, the highest number since December last year.

Sobyanin added that "thousands" of hospital beds have been repurposed for coronavirus patients.

"We cannot not react to such a situation," he said.

"To stop the growth of infections and to save people's lives, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days between June 15-19," Sobyanin said.

The order affects all employees in the Russian capital, a city of 12 million, except for essential workers.

Together with the weekends and a public holiday on June 14, most people working in Moscow will not return to offices until June 20, all the while retaining their salaries.

The mayor also announced the closure of food courts and playgrounds while restaurants, cafes and night clubs will be baned from serving customers between 23:00 and 06:00.

Sobyanin also called on employers to transfer at least 30 percent of non-vaccinated employees to working from home. 

Cases in Moscow and across the country have been on the rise in recent weeks as Russia struggles to innoculate its citizens despite domestic vaccines being widely available to the public.

A spike in cases has also been reported in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg that is co-hosting the Euro 2020 football championship.

Russia on Saturday registered 13,510 new coronavirus cases and 399 deaths, according to a government tally

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

sputnik v

Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Delivers Immunity After First Dose – Developer

The announcement comes amid large-scale trials to prove the two-dose vaccine's safety and effectiveness.
infected legislators

10 Russian Lawmakers Hospitalized With Coronavirus

More than 50 State Duma deputies have developed coronavirus antibodies, the lower house of parliament's speaker said.
cross-border trials

Russian Recruits Show ‘No Side Effects’ in Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

The vaccinated subjects are expected to develop an antibody and cellular immune response to Covid-19.
emerging from lockdown

Russia Resumes Flights With Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea

Flights to most European destinations remain suspended.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.