Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lisbon Mayor ‘Regrets’ Sharing Navalny Protesters’ Contacts With Russia

Updated:
A demonstrator holds a picture of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Lisbon. Armando Franca / AP Photo / TASS

The mayor of Lisbon has apologized for sharing contact details of residents who staged rallies in support of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was arrested upon his return to Russia.

The Portuguese capital was among the 95 cities outside Russia where rallies calling for Navalny's release took place in January. Several hundred thousand took to the streets across more than 100 Russian cities this winter, where 10,000 protesters were detained and dozens have been sentenced to jail terms of up to four years.

Portuguese newspapers reported this week that the Lisbon city council (CML) shared three pro-Navalny rally organizers’ names, addresses and phone numbers with the Russian Embassy, outside which the demonstrations were held. 

The municipality later said the data transfer was legal under Portugal’s protest rules, but has vowed to change its procedures “to better protect the right to protest and freedom of expression.”

“The CML regrets that the reproduction of procedures established for situations of normal democratic functioning has not proved adequate in this context,” the city council said in a statement Thursday.

“The CML vehemently rejects any accusations and insinuations of complicity with the Russian regime,” the city council said.

Mayor Fernando Medina told reporters: "I apologize to the protest organizers ... and I want to assume [responsibility for] this regrettable mistake that should have not happened," according to Reuters.

Dual Portuguese-Russian citizen Ksenia Ashrafullina, one of the three Navalny rally organizers, told Reuters she felt “betrayed” because “the Portuguese state did not protect me.”

After Navalny was poisoned, we realized Russia was becoming more violent towards its citizens so how am I going to be allowed back in?” she was quoted as saying.

Russia’s Embassy in Lisbon accused Ashrafullina of “self-promotion” and “low-grade provocations.”

“Neither the Embassy in Lisbon, nor Moscow care about these individuals with unhealthy fantasies,” it said in a Facebook post. 

“We have other priorities… so the ‘activist’ can safely return home.”

Navalny, 45, is currently serving two and a half years in prison on old fraud charges he and his supporters call politically motivated.

A Moscow court declared Navalny’s political and activist network “extremist” on Wednesday, outlawing Russia's fiercest force that opposes President Vladimir Putin ahead of key parliamentary elections this September.

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

no-fly zone

Russia’s FSB Says Protects ‘Putin’s Palace’ From NATO Intelligence

Alexei Navalny’s recent viral investigation alleges that the billion-dollar estate enjoys presidential-level protection.
seeking recourse

St. Petersburg Woman Kicked by Police at Navalny Protests Pursues Charges

Video from Saturday’s nationwide rallies showing the woman collapsing on the pavement after being kicked by a riot police officer went viral.
TOO SOON

EU Holds Off Navalny Sanctions, Envoy to Visit Moscow Next Month

The bloc’s foreign ministers agreed it was “premature” to hit the Kremlin with new sanctions.
from meme to rallying cry

Inside ‘Akvadiskoteka,’ the Viral Russian Protest Anthem Inspired By ‘Putin’s Palace’

A mysterious area of Putin's alleged palace simply labeled akvadiskoteka (aquatic disco) captured the Russian internet’s imagination.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.