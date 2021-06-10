Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian YouTuber Yury Dud Accused of 'Drug Propaganda'

Updated:
VDud / YouTube

A lawsuit filed with a Moscow court accuses popular YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud of “online drug propaganda,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.  

The government-affiliated Safe Internet League — a nonprofit that acts as an online morality watchdog — filed a police appeal against Dud in April, accusing him of promoting drugs in his recent interviews with blogger Ivangai and rapper Morgenshtern.

Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court has accepted the lawsuit filed against Dud, RIA Novosti reported. 

“The case against Yu. A. Dud has been submitted to the court. The date of consideration has not yet been set," RIA Novosti quoted the court’s press service as saying.

If found guilty, Dud would face an administrative fine of up to 1.5 million rubles ($20,857).

Dud hasn't yet commented on the case.

Earlier this month, Morgenshtern was fined 100,000 rubles ($1,390) after a court found evidence of “drug propaganda” in two of his songs. That case was also spearheaded by the Safe Internet League.

More than 20 million people watched Dud’s interview with Ivangai on YouTube and over 26 million watched his interview with Morgenshtern. 

Dud has been an outspoken advocate of Russians’ right to peacefully protest, most recently ahead of nationwide protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny that were not authorized by the authorities.

Read more about: YouTube

Read more

controversial topic

Russian YouTuber Charged With 'Justifying Terror’ Over Theater Siege Song

The leaked performance ironically approves the 2002 attack on Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater that left some 130 hostages dead.
'smart voting'

YouTube Accused of Bias for Blocking Navalny's Anti-Kremlin Voting Strategy

The mix-up comes amid Russia's growing pressure on foreign tech giants and social media platforms.
clamping down

YouTube Source of Most Fake Info on Russian Internet, State Media Watchdog Says

Roskomnadzor accused YouTube and other platforms of circulating fake news on the coronavirus.
last-minute reversal

UEFA Demands Ukraine Make Changes to 'Political' Jersey

The kits sparked outrage from Moscow over their inclusion of Moscow-annexed Crimea and popular patriotic chants.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.