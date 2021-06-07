Putin Wants ‘Vaccine Tourism’ Plan by End-June

Update: Foreigners looking to travel to Russia for coronavirus vaccination should be ready to spend between $1,500 and $2,500, not including airfare, Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) president Andrei Ignatiev said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday asked the government to put together a plan by the end of June to bring “vaccine tourism” to Russia.

“There is widespread practice where business people and heads of companies come specifically to Russia to get a jab against the coronavirus,” Putin told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“In that regard, I would like to ask the government to analyze all aspects of this issue by the end of the month … to be able to organize the conditions for foreign citizens to come to Russia and get vaccinated on a commercial basis,” Putin said.