Putin Slams Vaccine Criticism, to Get Jab on Tuesday

President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed foreign criticism of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and said he would get vaccinated himself on Tuesday.

Speaking at a televised meeting with health officials, the 68-year-old Russian leader described recent remarks in Europe questioning the need for the Russian vaccine as "strange."

"We are not imposing anything on anyone... Whose interests are such people protecting — of pharmaceutical companies or the interests of citizens of European countries?"

"Vaccination is of course the voluntary choice of every person... By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow," he said.

Russia has heavily promoted the state-sponsored vaccine abroad but it has been met with skepticism in the West and even by many in Russia.

Russia registered the vaccine in August, ahead of large-scale clinical trials, sparking concern among many experts over the fast-track process.

Later reviews have been largely positive, with leading medical journal The Lancet publishing results showing it safe and more than 90% effective.