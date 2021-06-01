Russia’s Security Services Raid Opposition Politician’s Dacha 

Russian authorities stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures Tuesday morning, raiding apartments, offices and a summer house connected to a vocal anti-Kremlin politician and his relatives.

Former parliamentarian and opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov said Russian security officers raided his family dacha early Tuesday, while security services also searched the apartments of his former assistant, Alexander Solovyov and his chief of staff, Vitaly Venidiktov.

“I don't know the formal reason,” for the search, Gudkov said in his Telegram channel. “But the real reason is clear.”

Gudkov’s father, Gennady, a former politician and long-standing critic of President Vladimir Putin, wrote on Twitter that Russia’s OMON riot police “have broken into our dacha. It’s allegedly a search. All the phones have been disconnected. The reason for the search is unknown. There were children, grandchildren and relatives inside.”