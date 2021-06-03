Russia Raids Opposition Politician

Updated at 12:06 p.m. on June 3.

Russian authorities stepped up its crackdown on opposition figures Tuesday morning, raiding apartments, offices and a summer house connected to a vocal anti-Kremlin politician and his relatives.

Former parliamentarian and opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov said Russian security officers raided his family dacha early Tuesday, while security services also searched the apartments of his former assistant Alexander Solovyov and his chief of staff Vitaly Venidiktov.

Prosecutors have named Gudkov as a suspect in a criminal case into “infliction of property damage through deception” by his alleged failure to pay rent to municipal authorities in 2015-17, according to human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov.

The charges, which observers called another sign of the authorities’ widening crackdown against dissent, carry a punishment of up to 5 years in prison.

Gudkov’s father Gennady, a former politician and longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin who now lives in Bulgaria, wrote on Twitter that Russia’s OMON riot police “have broken into our dacha. It’s allegedly a search. All the phones have been disconnected. The reason for the search is unknown. There were children, grandchildren and relatives inside.”