Jailed Belarus Opposition Leader Kolesnikova Hospitalized in Intensive Care, Allies Say

Jailed Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova, who helped lead historic pro-democracy protests in her country in 2020, is in intensive care in the hospital, her allies said Tuesday.

Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in prison in August 2021 for “conspiracy” over her role in the mass protests that erupted before and after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a disputed election victory.

Kolesnikova, 40, “is in the ICU of the Gomel Clinical Hospital,” tweeted the press service of fellow jailed opposition figure Viktor Babaryko.

“The cause is unknown,” it said, adding that Kolesnikova first went to the surgery unit before being sent to intensive care.

The Gomel hospital has not answered phone calls in the 24 hours after news of Kolesnikova’s hospitalization first emerged, the press service said Wednesday.

Babaryko is a one-time presidential hopeful who was jailed for 14 years on fraud charges last year in a case he condemned as politically motivated.