Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Jailed Belarus Protest Leader Wins Top Rights Award

By AFP
Maria Kolesnikova was jailed over her role in protests against strongman President Alexander Lukashenko. Ramil Nasibulin / BELTA / TASS

Jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova was awarded one of Europe's top human rights awards, the Vaclav Havel Prize, on Monday for leading protests against strongman President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in prison last month over her role in the mass protests that erupted after Lukashenko claimed victory in a disputed election.

The 39-year-old activist, a former flute player in the Belarusian philharmonic orchestra, was arrested after resisting deportation from the country and held for a year before her trial behind closed doors. 

The prize, named after the dissident Czech playwright who led his country's transition from communism to democracy, is awarded annually by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg for civil society action in defense of human rights.

Announcing the award, the president of the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly, Rik Daems, said Kolesnikova's only "crime" was "wanting to have a say in who is in charge of her country."

"In standing up against a regime which used force and brutality against peaceful and legitimate protestors...Ms. Kolesnikova truly represents courage," he added.

Accepting the prize on her behalf at the assembly in Strasbourg, Kolesnikova's sister Tatsiana Khomich said it was "a sign of solidarity of the entire democratic world with the people of Belarus."

Holding up a picture of her sister, she said: "If you do not want Belarus to turn into a gulag, we must support the Belarusian people today and now."

Previous winners of the Vaclav Havel Prize, which comes with 60,000 euros, include the Uighur intellectual Ilham Tohti and the Saudi rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

Belarus is one of the few European countries that is not a member of the Council of Europe, which aims to uphold human rights, democracy, and the rule of law on the continent.

Read more about: Belarus , Human rights

Read more

rights recognition

Navalny Dedicates Award to All Political Prisoners in Russia, Belarus

"He wrote that most of them are in a much worse situation compared to me, because they're not as well known or famous," his daughter Daria said.
unspecified charges

Belarus Activist's Girlfriend Held on Suspicion of 'Crimes'

Sofiya Sapega is being held on suspicion of "committing crimes" during mass anti-government rallies last year.
opinion Dzianis Melyantsou

Why Fears of a Russia-Belarus Merger Never Come True

For now, the Kremlin is more interested in keeping things in Belarus stable and predictable.
Extremism

Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Belarussian Nationalist

Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday launched a criminal case against Belarussian citizen Dmitry Pavlov — the leader of...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.