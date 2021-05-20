Russian Arctic Temps Now Hotter Than in Mediterranean

Parts of Russia’s Arctic are currently experiencing warmer temperatures than the Mediterranean Sea as the region faces a ferocious heatwave.

Temperatures in the Arctic Circle village of Nizhnaya Pesha hit 30 degrees Celsius (86.5 degrees Fahrenheit) Wednesday, a measurement Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan called “truly exceptional for any time of the year but mind-boggling for May.”

According to his analysis, mid-May temperatures on the shores of the Barents Sea were higher than on the beaches of Croatia and southern France as well as some parts of Italy.

Temperatures across the Arctic region are now 20-24 degrees Celsius higher than normal for this time of year, Duncan said. According to state meteorological service Roshydromet, the heat anomaly originates from southwestern Siberia and has spread throughout most of central Russia.

In settlements near the Arctic Circle like Naryan-Mar, Arkhangelsk and Salekhard, the temperature has been hovering around 25-30 C for several days, the Barents Observer reported.

The sweltering temperatures come as a report on Thursday said that the Arctic has warmed three times more quickly than the planet as a whole, and faster than previously thought.