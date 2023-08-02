Russia’s Polar Regions See Record High Temperatures in July

Russia’s far northwestern regions witnessed a surge in warm weather in July, with air temperatures soaring 3-4 degrees Celsius above average, according to Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief meteorologist at the Meteonovosti news agency.

Naryan-Mar, the administrative center of the Nenets autonomous district in the Arctic, saw temperatures rise to 31.6 C on July 31, breaking the previous record high of 31 C set in 2010.

In Vorkuta, another city beyond the Arctic Circle and situated in Russia’s republic of Komi, air temperatures exceeded 27 C, the highest level since 1993.

The high temperatures continued into August, with Naryan-Mar recording 30.2 C and Vorkuta measuring 24.1 C on Tuesday.

Pozdnyakova said July’s historic heat in some of Russia’s Arctic regions was caused by a warm front pushed in from Kazakhstan.