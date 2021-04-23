‘Deepfake’ Navalny Aide Targets European Lawmakers

European lawmakers said this week that a deepfake of a prominent Russian opposition figure had spoken to them via video calls.

Latvian member of parliament Rihards Kols posted back-to-back images of the real opposition figure Leonid Volkov and a hyper-realistic fake Volkov that he said had communicated with him last month. Kols said that his colleagues from fellow Baltic nations Estonia and Lithuania had also spoken with the fake Volkov earlier in March.

“Nothing made me think that we were meeting a fake Volkov [until] Ukrainian colleagues recently reported their own meeting with the fake Volkov,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Tom Tugendhat, who heads the British parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said that he also fell victim to the fake meeting with Russia’s opposition members.

“They got through to me today,” Tugendhat tweeted Thursday.

Volkov is jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s regional network coordinator who fled to Lithuania after Russia charged him with inciting minors to attend mass rallies in January.

Volkov commented on the “impressive” resemblance of his deepfake video and placed his suspicions on a notorious pair of pro-Kremlin pranksters who regularly dupe Kremlin opponents and world leaders into embarrassing phone calls.

“Welcome to the deepfake era,” Volkov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Deepfake videos use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic images that imitate a real person’s appearance and speech.