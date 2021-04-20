Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Czechs Rule Out Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine After Spying Fallout

Prague's rejection of Sputnik V comes amid the diplomatic fallout from its accusations of Russian secret services’ involvement in a fatal arms depot explosion. Valentin Sprinchak / TASS

The Czech government said Monday it will no longer consider using Russia’s coronavirus vaccine before EU approval amid the diplomatic fallout from its accusations of Russian secret services’ involvement in a fatal arms depot explosion.

Prague announced the expulsion over the weekend of 18 Russian diplomats whom it identified as secret agents of Russia’s intelligence services. The Central European nation with a pro-Russian president accused the intelligence services of involvement in the 2014 explosions at the Vrbetice ammunitions depot southeast of Prague that killed two private company employees.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Jan Hamáček said the Czech Republic would no longer consider buying the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

"The only way now is to rely on vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency," Hamáček said, according to AFP.

The EMA is conducting a rolling review of Sputnik V to determine the shot’s safety and efficacy, a process that has itself become embroiled in geopolitical recriminations. EU member states Hungary and Slovakia have bypassed EMA’s approval process to grant Sputnik V, which Russian President Vladimir Putin touts as “best in the world,” emergency approvals.

Prague’s about-face comes after President Miloš Zeman in one month sacked two cabinet ministers who had opposed his vigorous lobbying for Sputnik V's approval.

Russia retaliated to the 18 diplomatic expulsions by ordering out 20 Czech diplomats. Russia also banned both the Czech and U.S. embassies in Moscow to employ Russian citizens, which it called a recruiting tactic.

Czech police said separately that they were seeking two Russians in connection with the fatal explosions who had carried passports used by suspects in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain. 

Moscow called the claims “absurd” and accused Prague of bowing to pressure from the United States.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Europe , Sputnik V , Coronavirus

Read more

seeking supplies

France May Start Sputnik V Vaccinations in June – Official

France's use of the Russian-made vaccine hinges on whether it receives EU approval, its Secretary of State for European Affairs said.
vaccine politics

Slovakia Health Minister Resigns Over Sputnik V Dispute

Prime Minister Igor Matovic ignited backlash from two ruling coalition parties when he ordered the Russian vaccine.
overcoming the shortage

Top EU Envoy ‘Hopes’ for Russian Vaccine’s Approval in Europe

"It's good news for the whole of mankind," Josep Borrell said of Sputnik V's clinical results.
EUROPEAN EXPANSION

Is Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Set for EU Take Off?

Europe is warming to Russia’s coronavirus jab after results published in The Lancet showed it had efficacy of 91.6%.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.