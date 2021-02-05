Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Top EU Envoy ‘Hopes’ for Russian Vaccine’s Approval in Europe

A peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet showed the Sputnik V vaccine to be 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

The European Union’s top diplomat has said he hopes the Russian-developed coronavirus vaccine will be approved for use in the European bloc soon, AFP reported Friday.  

Earlier this week, a peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet showed the Sputnik V vaccine to be 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, boosting international confidence in Russia’s jab after months of skepticism. EU approval of the jab would mark a major geopolitical win for Russia, which is facing new sanctions from the West over this week's jailing of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"It's good news for the whole of mankind because it means we will have more tools to fight the pandemic," Josep Borrell said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the first visit by a senior EU envoy to Moscow since 2017. 

Borrell said he hoped the European Medicines Agency would certify the vaccine for use in EU member states, adding that it could help the bloc overcome its "shortage of vaccines." 

Lavrov also said that Washington and Moscow had agreed to "see if there is room for acting together" on vaccines and that several European countries were "interested in producing the vaccine on their territory." 

Moscow applied for EU approval of Sputnik V in January. That month, Hungary became the first EU member to break ranks by approving Sputnik V and purchasing 2 million doses of the jab, blaming the slow EU rollout

Russia registered Sputnik V in August, making it the first approved vaccine in the world, but international observers tied the approval to Moscow's geopolitical ambitions and questioned its safety and effectiveness as the two-dose shot was approved before the start of large-scale clinical trials. 

More than 15 countries have approved Sputnik V so far and Russia launched large-scale vaccination at home in December. Its developers have promoted it as a lower-cost, easier-to-transport alternative to Western-developed counterparts like those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. 

Read more about: Sputnik V , Coronavirus , Europe

Read more

EUROPEAN EXPANSION

Is Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Set for EU Take Off?

Europe is warming to Russia’s coronavirus jab after results published in The Lancet showed it had efficacy of 91.6%.
distribution abroad

Russia Says 1.5M Vaccinated Globally With Sputnik

Russia's health minister said this month that more than 800,000 Russians had received Sputnik but there is skepticism toward official statistics.
Sputnik Alternative

Moscow Clinic Seeks to Bring Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines to Russia

The Hadassah Clinic, which operates under a special legal regime, is negotiating to bring the two leading western-developed vaccines to Russia.
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.