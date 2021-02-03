Is Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Set for EU Take Off?

Some European leaders seem to be warming to the idea of deploying Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as the EU struggles with supply shortfalls.

But how likely is it that Moscow's jab will be going into arms across the 27-nation bloc after trial results showed it to be 91.6% effective?

Is anyone using it?

Hungary on Tuesday received its first batch of 40,000 Sputnik V doses after breaking ranks last month and becoming the first EU country to approve and order the vaccine.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the jabs would start being used once "remaining necessary tests" were completed and two million more doses were on their way.

Hungary's populist authoritarian leader Viktor Orban is a frequent outlier in the EU — and his country is also the only member state to order Chinese vaccines too.

While none of the bloc's other 26 nations have gone as far, some appear tempted.

Populist Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced he would travel to Budapest on Friday to consult with Orban about Sputnik.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "all vaccines" are welcome as long as they have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Spain, as well, said it is "open" to using the jab — named after the famed Soviet-era satellite — so long as it gets approval by European regulators.

Regulators ready?

So where is Sputnik at with the EMA?

For now it is still only at the very preliminary stage.

The Amsterdam-based regulator has said Sputnik V's backers submitted a request for "scientific advice" to prepare for a possible application for market authorisation.

The EMA confirmed a meeting took place on January 19 to discuss "further engagement" but noted it had not started a rolling review of the vaccine aimed at giving potential approval — a process that can take months.