Majority of Europeans Don’t Trust Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccines – Poll

A majority of Europeans do not trust Russian coronavirus vaccines, according to a study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) cited by the RBC news website Thursday.

The results come as President Vladimir Putin orders officials to develop a “vaccine tourism” plan and as the European Union's medicines regulator continues its ongoing review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Russia has sought EU approval of the vaccine as it struggles to convince its own population to get vaccinated amid widespread skepticism.

Only 7% of Europeans fully trust Russian-developed coronavirus vaccines, while 26% said they trust them to an extent.

Meanwhile, 30% of European respondents said they slightly distrust Russian vaccines and 25% said they don’t trust them at all.

“When it comes to health, Europeans trust Western medicine more than any other, especially when it comes to vaccines,” RBC quoted ECFR experts as saying.