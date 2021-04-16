Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Close Parts of Black Sea for 6 Months

By AFP
Ukraine’s military on Thursday accused Russia’s Federal Security Service boats of attempting to block its vessels. Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russia will restrict the navigation of foreign military and official ships in parts of the Black Sea until October, a Russian news agency reported Friday, a move likely to further raise tensions with Ukraine and its Western allies.

Tensions between Moscow and Kiev have escalated in recent weeks following an uptick in fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has massed its troops along Ukraine's northern and eastern borders and on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. This week Russia also conducted navy drills in the Black Sea.

"From 21:00 on April 24 until 21:00 on October 31, passage through the territorial sea of the Russian Federation for foreign military ships and other state vessels will be halted," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited a defense ministry statement as saying.

The restrictions will affect the western tip of Crimea, the peninsula's southern coastline from Sevastopol to Hurzuf, and a "rectangle" off the Kerch peninsula near the Opuksky Nature Reserve.

The final area is near the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov and is of crucial importance for the export of grain and steel from Ukraine.

The Kerch Strait became a scene of confrontation in 2018 after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships there over alleged violations of its territorial waters.

Ukraine had been free to navigate the Kerch Strait along with Russia until 2014 when Moscow claimed full control of the waterway after annexing Crimea.

The Kerch Strait is also the site of a costly 19-kilometer bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia that Moscow opened in 2018.

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Thursday slammed the navigation restrictions, which were initially reported without specifics earlier this week, as a "usurpation of the sovereign rights of Ukraine."

It also stressed that under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, "Russia must neither obstruct nor halt transit through the international strait to ports in the Sea of Azov." 

Read more about: Ukraine , Crimea , Navy

Read more

blocked vessels

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Shutting Off Black Sea Access, Harassing Ships

Ukraine claims that Russia will close parts of the Black Sea toward the Kerch Strait, which connects southern Russia to annexed Crimea.
Crimea

Russian Men Still Banned as Martial Law Expires in Ukraine

Russian men of combat age are still banned from entering Ukraine despite martial law having expired.
Kremlin

Putin Ally Targeted by U.S. Sanctions Buys Winery in Crimea

Kovalchuk bought Novy Svet for the starting price of 1.5 billion rubles
Crimea

Chess Star Karyakin Defends Support for Russian Crimea

Russian chess grandmaster Sergei Karyakin has defended his outspoken support for Russia's annexation of Crimea. “I have my opinion, and I have the right...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.