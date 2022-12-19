Russian Jailed 12 Years in Crimea for Sharing Naval Info With Ukraine

A court in Moscow-annexed Crimea has sentenced a Russian citizen to 12 years in prison on charges of sharing details about the Russian Navy with Ukrainian intelligence prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Russian security services announced Monday.

Yevgeny Petrushin collected and transmitted information to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence as far back as 2020-21, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

“Information on the activities of the [Russian Navy’s] Black Sea Fleet could be used against the security of the Russian Federation,” the FSB said in a short statement.

The Sevastopol City Court in Crimea’s largest city found Petrushin guilty of treason following a closed trial and sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

The FSB did not say when the verdict was handed down. It noted that Petrushin’s sentence had “entered into force,” suggesting that the defendant’s team unsuccessfully appealed it.

Interfax reported that Petrushin was arrested in April 2021 and transferred to Moscow that summer.

Edited FSB footage published by state-run news agencies showed agents detaining Petrushin inside an apartment block followed by a judge reading the verdict.