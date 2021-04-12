News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Calls for peace

The Kremlin said Sunday that Russia was not moving toward war with Ukraine amid heightened fears of an escalation of the years-long war in eastern Ukraine.

The heads of Germany, the U.S. and Turkey also warned against an outbreak of full-scale conflict and called on Russia and Ukraine to seek a peaceful resolution.

Military experts say that Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border is at its highest level since the conflict first broke out. Deadly clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces have intensified since the beginning of the year.

Offering condolences

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II after her husband of 73 years Prince Phillip died at age 99 on Friday.

“The name of His Royal Highness is associated with many important events in your country’s recent history,” Putin said in a telegram to Queen Elizabeth. “He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally.”