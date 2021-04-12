News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Calls for peace
The Kremlin said Sunday that Russia was not moving toward war with Ukraine amid heightened fears of an escalation of the years-long war in eastern Ukraine.
The heads of Germany, the U.S. and Turkey also warned against an outbreak of full-scale conflict and called on Russia and Ukraine to seek a peaceful resolution.
Military experts say that Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border is at its highest level since the conflict first broke out. Deadly clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces have intensified since the beginning of the year.
Offering condolences
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II after her husband of 73 years Prince Phillip died at age 99 on Friday.
“The name of His Royal Highness is associated with many important events in your country’s recent history,” Putin said in a telegram to Queen Elizabeth. “He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally.”
Journalist searched
Russian security agents raided the home of prominent journalist Roman Anin, the editor of an online investigative outlet that recently published articles on the security services, his editorial team said.
The editorial board of Novaya Gazeta, where Anin previously worked, said the case was linked to an investigation opened in 2016 following a publication by Anin suggesting that the wife of one of the most powerful men in the country, Igor Sechin, owned a yacht valued at $100 million.
Sputnik sales
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the country is looking to buy 1 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Austrian media reported.
“A purchase is possible for us,” the Kurier newspaper quoted Kurz as telling reporters. He added that purchase negotiations have “de facto come to an end.”
Austria’s use of Sputnik V depends on whether it is approved by the EU medicines regulator, which is currently evaluating the Russian jab in a rolling review. Kurz said Sputnik V would provide “additional turbo” for Austria's vaccination campaign, which like the rest of Europe has been slow to pick up momentum.
AFP contributed reporting.