Putin Sends Queen Elizabeth II Condolences Following Prince Philip’s Death

Updated:
The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest serving royal consort in British history, died Friday at age 99. PA Wire / PA Images / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Queen Elizabeth II following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Kremlin said Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest serving royal consort in British history, died Friday at age 99. He was discharged from hospital in March a month after treatment for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

“The name of His Royal Highness is associated with many important events in your country’s recent history,” Putin said in a telegram to Queen Elizabeth.

“He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally,” Putin said.

The Kremlin said Russia’s president wished the 94-year-old monarch “courage and spiritual fortitude in the face of a heavy and irreparable loss.” 

Russia’s Embassy in London linked Prince Philip to Russia's last imperial family in a tweet sending condolences on his passing.

“The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians,” it said.

