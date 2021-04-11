Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says Not Moving Toward War With Ukraine

By AFP
A recent scene from the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where separatists have been in armed conflict with the government of Ukraine since 2014. Valentin Sprinchak / TASS

The Kremlin on Sunday said it was not moving toward war with Ukraine as Russia increased its military presence on the border with Ukraine's eastern breakaway territories. 

In recent weeks fighting has intensified between Ukraine's army and pro-Russian separatists controlling two regions in the country's east, raising concerns of major escalation in the long-running conflict. 

"Of course, nobody is planning to move toward war and in general, nobody accepts the possibility of such a war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Sunday. 

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman added that "nobody also accepts the possibility of civil war in Ukraine."

Peskov insisted that Moscow is not involved in the conflict, adding, however, that Russia "will not remain indifferent" to the fate of Russian speakers who live in the conflict-torn region.

"Russia is making every possible effort to help resolve this conflict. And we will continue to explain this tirelessly," Peskov said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of amassing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders as well as on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The Kremlin has not denied the troop movements but insisted that Moscow does not intend to threaten anyone.

The White House this week said the number of Russian troops at the border with Ukraine was now greater than at any time since 2014, when the conflict erupted after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Fighting subsided in 2020 as a ceasefire agreement took hold last July, but clashes have picked up again since the start of the year, with each side blaming the other.

On Thursday Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the eastern frontline, speaking with soldiers in the trenches. 

According to the president, 26 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since January, compared to 50 in all of 2020.

Since 2014, the conflict in Ukraine's east has claimed more than 13,000 lives and displaced many others, while negotiations for a lasting peace deal have stalled.

Read more about: Ukraine , Kremlin

Read more

Stalled talks

Kremlin: Preparations for Normandy Summit on Ukraine Have Ground to a Halt

"The demands of one of the parties are constantly changing," the Kremlin's spokesman said.
No congrats

Putin Won’t Congratulate Zelenskiy On Ukraine Presidential Win, Kremlin Says

It’s "too early" to talk about congratulating Zelenskiy or to comment on potential cooperation with Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
Ukraine election

Kremlin Comments on Poroshenko vs. Putin Campaign Posters in Ukraine

"We firmly believe that Putin is dreaming of a weak, unprepared president [of Ukraine],” Poroshenko's campaign said.
Kremlin

Moscow Dismisses Franco-German Statement on Ukrainian Sailors

Russia dismissed a statement accusing it of using military force on Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.