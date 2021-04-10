Russian Agents Raid Home of Investigative Journalist

Russian security agents on Friday raided the home of the editor of an online investigative journal that recently published articles on the security services, his editorial team said.

Operatives of the FSB security agency searched the apartment of Roman Anine, his Vajnye istorii investigative news website colleagues said.

They cited his lawyer saying that Anine was targeted in connection with inquiries into "violation of privacy by abusing his professional functions," an offense punishable by up to four years in prison.

He was due to go with his lawyers to talk to the committee in charge of criminal inquiries, according to media reports.

Anine, 34, had previously worked for Novaya Gazeta, the most reputable opposition newspaper in Russia.