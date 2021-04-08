Navalny Supporters Jailed For Penal Colony Protest

A Russian court has handed week-long sentences to several supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after they traveled to his penal colony to demand he receives proper medical treatment. Police on Tuesday detained nine Navalny supporters outside his prison in the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometers east of Moscow for violating public order. The supporters had gathered outside the colony to demand access to Navalny, who is on hunger strike and demanding medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands.

On Wednesday, lawyers from the Agora rights group representing them said four of the supporters had received stints in detention centers ranging from eight to nine days. Three are members of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union, which is critical of the government and headed by Navalny's personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva. On Thursday, the Agora lawyers said a fourth supporter had received a 10-day sentence. Navalny went on hunger strike last Wednesday to demand proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in both legs, saying he had only been given painkillers. He has since said he has also come down with a heavy cough and fever.