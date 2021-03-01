Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Twitter Maliciously Violates Russian Law, State Censor Says

Roskomnadzor’s statement comes after Twitter blocked 100 accounts associated with Russian government-linked users last month.  Jaap Arriens / Zuma / TASS

Russia’s state communications regulator on Monday has accused Twitter of “maliciously violating Russian law” by failing to take down thousands of tweets containing banned information.

According to Roskomnadzor, Twitter has not deleted 2,862 posts out of the more than 28,000 requests for removal the agency has sent since 2017. This includes 2,336 posts relating to suicide, 352 posts containing pornographic images of minors and 174 posts with information about drug manufacture and use, the agency said.

Roskomnadzor’s statement comes after Twitter blocked 100 accounts associated with Russian government-linked users last month. 

The social network said 69 of the blocked accounts “amplified narratives that were aligned with the Russian government” as well as "undermining faith in the NATO alliance and its stability." Another 31 accounts were linked to the Internet Research Agency, which the U.S. accuses of carrying out an online campaign aimed at influencing its 2016 presidential election, Twitter said.

In turn, Roskomnadzor had demanded that Twitter provide a list of the blocked accounts as well as evidence of their connection with Russian government agencies. 

In mid-February, Twitter also blocked the account of the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna, a move it later reversed.

Under Russian law, social media networks face administrative fines ranging from 800,000 to 8 million rubles for failing to delete banned information. The fine is increased to one-fifth of the company's total annual revenue for repeat offenders.

Russia has ramped up its rhetoric against foreign social media corporations in recent months as the opposition has been eager to use the increasingly popular platforms to call for anti-government demonstrations.

Read more about: Twitter , Roskomnadzor

Read more

WATCH WHAT YOU SAY

Russia Accuses BBC World News of Violating Broadcasting Requirements

BBC World News is accused of failing to follow an order to protect minors from harmful information.
Roskomnadzor

Media Regulator in Russia Starts Checking Legality of BBC's Operations

Russia's media regulator said on Friday it would carry out checks to determine whether the BBC World news channel and BBC internet sites were in compliance...
Roskomnadzor

Russian Official Threatens to Block Google Over Violations

Google was fined earlier for failing to filter search hits based on a government registry of banned websites.
Roskomnadzor

LinkedIn May Be Blocked in Russia

The social networking site LinkedIn may be blocked in Russia for failing to comply with its personal data laws.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.