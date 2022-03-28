Russia’s Novaya Gazeta Suspends Operations After Kremlin Warnings

Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s leading independent newspapers, is suspending operations until the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the publication announced Monday.

The independent newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, said it had taken the decision after receiving two warnings of legal action from the government’s Roskomnadzor censorship agency.

A third warning would result in the newspaper's media license being revoked.

The official reason for the warnings was the newspaper's alleged failure to properly label "foreign agents" in its articles, but the warnings are widely considered to be in retaliation to Novaya Gazeta's coverage of the invasion.