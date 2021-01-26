Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden Says 'Mutual Self-Interest' With Russia Key Despite Navalny Arrest

By AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden. Carolyn Kaster / AP / TASS

President Joe Biden said Monday he is "very concerned" by Moscow's crackdown on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other actions, but said the United States and Russia need to cooperate on nuclear arms control.

Speaking after mass arrests of people demonstrating across Russia this weekend against President Vladimir Putin and the jailing of Navalny, Biden said he was "very concerned."

However, he said that talks on extending the soon-expiring New START nuclear arms treaty also have to be prioritized.

"I find we can both operate in mutual self-interest of our countries as a New START agreement and make it clear to Russia that we are, we are very concerned about their behavior," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden also referred to the huge hack of U.S. computer networks, which has been blamed on Russia, and reports that Russia had offered the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

"I have asked the agencies in question to do a thorough read for me on every one of those issues, to update me precisely where they are, and I will not hesitate to raise those issues with the Russians," he said.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would not specify what Biden's response might be, saying only his options were open.

"As has always been the case, the president reserves the right to respond in the time and manner of his choosing. And I'm not going to take options off the table from here," she told reporters.

On Saturday, the State Department condemned "harsh tactics" used to confront nationwide demonstrations in support of Navalny.

On the issue of Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen convicted on spying charges in Russia last year and sentenced to 16 years of hard labor, Psaki indicated that the Biden administration would take a different tack to the previous Donald Trump administration.

"Certainly we don't plan to follow the same pattern of the last administration," she said.

Read more about: Joe Biden

Read more

FIRST MOVES

Biden Proposes New START Extension, Navalny Investigation

The nuclear arms deal is set to expire in two weeks.
new start

Russia Urges Biden to Be 'More Constructive' Over Arms Treaty

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the treaty should be extended in its current version without pre-conditions for five years.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Medvedev Sets Out His Stand For Rapprochement With U.S., Relevance For Himself

The ex-President is searching for significance. As Biden enters office, he might just have some encouraging things to say.
pessimistic outlook

Russians Doubt Biden Presidency Will Improve U.S.-Russia Relations – Poll

At the same time, Russians' general opinions of the U.S. have improved since 2016.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.