World Reacts to Navalny’s Arrest

World leaders have called on Russia to release prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was detained minutes after he landed in Moscow following five months of recovery from nerve agent poisoning in Germany.

Below is a selection of international reactions to Navalny’s detention at Sheremetyevo International Airport passport control late Sunday.

— U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

“We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities.”

“Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor commit violence against or wrongfully detain political opponents.”

— Jake Sullivan, President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser:

“Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable.”

“The Kremlin's attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova retorted: “Respect international law, don’t infringe on the national legislation of sovereign states and deal with problems in your own country.”

— Charles Michel, EU chief:

“I call on Russian authorities to immediately release him.”

— Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief:

“Russian authorities must respect Alexei Navalny's rights and release him immediately. Politicization of the judiciary is unacceptable.”

— France’s Foreign Ministry:

“France notes the arrest of Mr. Alexei Navalny in Russia with very strong concern. "Along with its European partners, it is following his situation with the greatest vigilance and calls for his immediate release.”

— Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian foreign ministries:

“The European Union should react quickly, if he’s not released, then it should consider imposing sanctions against [Russia].”

— Amnesty International:

“Navalny has been deprived of his liberty for his peaceful political activism and exercising free speech. Amnesty International considers him a prisoner of conscience and calls for his immediate and unconditional release.”

— Edward Snowden, former U.S. intelligence contractor and whistleblower:

“Navalny's arrest seems to me a repetition of mistakes made in the Soviet era, seen elsewhere now in the case against [Julian] Assange and the war on whistleblowers. States are developing an allergy to opposition — but systems that cannot accept dissent will not survive it. Let him go.”

AFP contributed reporting.

This story is being updated.