Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' From Biden Administration

By AFP
U.S. President-elect Biden promised to retaliate for a cyber attack blamed on Russia once he takes office on Jan. 20.  Andrew Harnik / AP / TASS

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday Moscow was not expecting "anything good" from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, accusing members of his future administration of "Russophobia."

"We are definitely not expecting anything good. And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country," Ryabkov said in an interview with news agency Interfax.

The interview was released days after the U.S. accused Russia of a major cyber attack on government agencies.

Biden on Tuesday said the attack cannot go "unanswered," promising to retaliate once he takes office on Jan. 20. 

Ryabkov said Moscow should move to a "total containment" approach in relations with the United States, retaining "selective dialogue" on subjects that are of interest to Russia. 

The deputy foreign minister said that Russia would not initiate any contacts with Biden's transition staff, and would also not make any "unilateral concessions."

He added that if the U.S. continued approaching Russia as a "strategic rival" then Moscow would "treat them in a similar way."

Referring to fresh U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this week on 45 Russian organizations over their military connections, Ryabkov said the outgoing administration was trying to "loudly slam the door."

"We are going from bad to worse. This was very typical for the past four years and so far there is no feeling that this trend has outlived its usefulness," Ryabkov said. 

Read more about: Joe Biden , United States

Read more

TRUMP OR BIDEN

'More Divided Than Ever': Russia Reacts to U.S. Election

Russia is watching closely.
Soft power

U.S. Aid Agency Plans 'Framework' to Counteract Russia Influence Globally

Mark Green said the USAID budget includes $584 million for this work.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Mueller Provides Scant Real Relief for Russia

The Mueller report is unlikely to make any real impact on U.S.-Russian relations.
United States

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.