Russian Court Extends U.S. Journalist’s Pre-Trial Detention Until December

A Russian-American journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has been ordered to stay in pre-trial detention until December on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent, her employer said Monday.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with the U.S.-funded outlet’s Tatar-Bashkir service who was detained last Wednesday, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of violating Russia’s law on foreign agents.

The Sovetski District Court in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, ruled Monday to extend Kurmasheva’s pre-trial detention until Dec. 5.

Kurmasheva’s lawyer requested her release pending trial.

The hearing was held behind closed doors, according to RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service, Idel.Realii.

The outlet said Kurmasheva is the first person to face criminal punishment for failure to register as a “foreign agent” in Russia.