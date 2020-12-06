Belarus Opposition Rallies in Latest Protest

Belarus has been gripped by massive protests since August after Lukashenko, 66, won a sixth term as president of the former Soviet republic.

Opposition protesters in Belarus rallied on Sunday in the latest of nearly four months of demonstrations against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The opposition believes the election was rigged and political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — who ran against Lukashenko in the place of her jailed husband — was the true winner of the vote.

Authorities have imposed a heavy crackdown in recent weeks, detaining hundreds of protesters and preventing gatherings in the center of the capital Minsk.

In response, Lukashenko's opponents have changed tactics, calling on supporters to gather in small groups in neighborhoods across the capital in favor of massive marches through the city center.

Local media reported that several dozen meeting points were planned for Sunday across Minsk and in other cities.

On Sunday morning water cannons and other law enforcement equipment were set up in the city center and connection to networks such as the Telegram messaging app, which protesters use to coordinate, was limited.

Videos on social media showed small groups of protesters gathered in courtyards and others marching through Minsk with red and white flags — a symbol of the Belarus opposition.

Human rights group Viasna said that 45 people including two journalists had been taken into police custody in Minsk and in other cities as of 12:30 p.m. GMT.

"Each march is a reminder that Belarusians will not surrender. We will not allow our rights to be taken away and turn a blind eye to crimes," Tikhanovskaya, 38, wrote on her Telegram channel.