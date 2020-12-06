Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Opposition Rallies in Latest Protest

By AFP
In recent weeks, the opposition has started to gather in small groups in neighborhoods across the capital in favor of massive marches through the city center. AP / TASS

Opposition protesters in Belarus rallied on Sunday in the latest of nearly four months of demonstrations against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus has been gripped by massive protests since August after Lukashenko, 66, won a sixth term as president of the former Soviet republic.

The opposition believes the election was rigged and political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — who ran against Lukashenko in the place of her jailed husband — was the true winner of the vote.

Authorities have imposed a heavy crackdown in recent weeks, detaining hundreds of protesters and preventing gatherings in the center of the capital Minsk.

In response, Lukashenko's opponents have changed tactics, calling on supporters to gather in small groups in neighborhoods across the capital in favor of massive marches through the city center.

Local media reported that several dozen meeting points were planned for Sunday across Minsk and in other cities. 

On Sunday morning water cannons and other law enforcement equipment were set up in the city center and connection to networks such as the Telegram messaging app, which protesters use to coordinate, was limited.

Videos on social media showed small groups of protesters gathered in courtyards and others marching through Minsk with red and white flags — a symbol of the Belarus opposition.

Human rights group Viasna said that 45 people including two journalists had been taken into police custody in Minsk and in other cities as of 12:30 p.m. GMT.

"Each march is a reminder that Belarusians will not surrender. We will not allow our rights to be taken away and turn a blind eye to crimes," Tikhanovskaya, 38, wrote on her Telegram channel.

In the first days of the demonstrations in August, Belarus police detained thousands of protesters, with many reporting torture and abuse in custody. 

The European Union has slapped sanctions on Lukashenko and a number of his allies over election rigging and the violent crackdown on demonstrators. 

Tikhanovskaya fled to EU member Lithuania soon after the August election. She has received support from several Western leaders, who refuse to recognize the election results. 

Lukashenko, who has the firm backing of Moscow, has refused to step down and instead has suggested reforming the constitution as a way of placating the opposition.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

ON THE BLACKLIST

Baltic States Ban Belarus Leader Over Election Fraud, Violence

The Baltic EU members announced their sanctions in a coordinated effort to support the protests in Belarus.
opposition crackdown

Nobel Laureate Alexievich Refuses to Answer Belarus Investigators

Svetlana Alexievich was summoned as a witness in a criminal probe into the opposition.
LUKASHENKO’S ‘DEFENSE DUTY’

Belarus’ Lukashenko Brandishes Rifle During Mass Opposition Rally

The Belarusian President flew over the protests Sunday holding a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest.
'Chernobyl Child'

It’s a Long Way to Tipperary for Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya

Tikhanovskaya's host family in Ireland traces her evolution from a shy and modest girl into a compassionate and outspoken leader.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.