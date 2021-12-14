Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovsky Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

A Belarusian court has sentenced Sergei Tikhanovsky, an opposition presidential candidate who was jailed ahead of last year’s disputed election, to 18 years in a maximum-security prison, Belarusian state media reported Tuesday.

Tikhanovsky, 43, is a popular YouTube blogger who criticized strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko and helped galvanize last year's protests against his rule. Authorities accused him of using his blog to promote the violent overthrow of the Belarusian government.

Following his arrest in May 2020, his wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, ran for president in his stead. Belarus’ opposition maintains that she is the rightful winner of the Aug. 9, 2020, election.

The Gomel regional court found Tikhanovsky guilty of ​​organizing of mass riots, inciting social enmity, obstructing the Central Election Commission’s work and organizing actions that grossly violate public order, the Belta news agency reported.