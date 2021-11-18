Kremlin Says Europe Should Not Blame Russia for ‘All Problems'

He added that Europe should instead "address the primary sources of the problems that are currently suffocating Europe."

"Russia has an interest in everybody in Europe finally coming to their senses and stopping considering Russia the culprit of all troubles," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said Thursday that Europe should not blame Russia for "all problems," as tensions with the West simmer over Ukraine and the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border.

His remarks come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday warned Russia against any "military adventurism" on the borders of Ukraine and EU member Poland.

"Recently there have been a lot of hysterical publications in Britain," Peskov said.

"Russia is not waging any hybrid wars," he added.

NATO and Western governments have denounced a build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, which has been fighting a war with pro-Russia separatists in its east since 2014.

Kiev, which in recent weeks downplayed the scale of Russia's presence at its borders, said Thursday it was seeking more military aid from the West.

"Russia's aggressiveness has increased considerably in recent weeks," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told a press briefing.

He added that Kiev is in negotiations with the West for "the supply of additional defense weapons for our army."

Later on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address a Foreign Ministry meeting with "detailed" remarks, Peskov said.