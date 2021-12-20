Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Says Diplomat Hurt in London Embassy 'Attack'

By AFP
A view of the Polish-Belarusian border near Czeremcha. The West accuses Belarus of engineering a migrant influx at its border with EU member Poland as a form of retaliation against EU sanctions. EPA / Marcin Obara / TASS

Belarus said Monday one of its diplomats was injured following an attack on its embassy in London, amid international backlash over a migrant crisis the West blames on the ex-Soviet country.

Western countries accuse Belarus of engineering a migrant influx at its border with EU member Poland by letting thousands of people in and encouraging them to cross into the European Union as a form of retaliation against EU sanctions.

The Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement that its embassy in London was attacked by suspects it suggested belonged to a "radical immigrant group."

It said they damaged the facade of the building and "physically attacked" diplomats who arrived at the scene.

One of the diplomats was taken to hospital with a broken nose, a mild concussion and a missing tooth, the ministry said. 

Several of the attackers were detained by London police as they attempted to flee the scene by foot.  

The attack "eloquently demonstrates the true face and methods of fanatics, whom a number of countries of the collective West are persistently trying to pass off as peaceful protesters," the statement said.

The ministry said it had summoned Britain's acting charge d'affaires and expressed its "strong protest" over the incident.

Tensions between Belarus and the West have been high in recent months, with Western leaders placing the blame for the migrant crisis on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994, has rejected the accusations.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

second wave

Belarus Opposition to Restart Protests as Crackdown Widens

Videos on social media and published by local media showed military vehicles moving into the center of Minsk in preparation.
rallying support

Belarus Opposition Leader Holds Online Vote on Regime Talks

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said the vote for negotiations with President Alexander Lukashenko's regime would be "a clear message to international partners...
exiled dissenter

Belarus Demands Extradition of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya sought refuge in EU member Lithuania during Belarus' crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.
2020 IN REVIEW

7 Protests That Defined the Year in Russia and Former Soviet Republics

Anger in Khabarovsk, historic demonstrations in Belarus and revolution in Kyrgyzstan.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.