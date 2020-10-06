Russian Activists Demand End to Intimidation at Funeral of Journalist Who Set Herself on Fire

Hundreds of Russians on Tuesday held a memorial procession for a journalist who died after setting herself on fire while rights groups demanded an end to the police intimidation that is believed to have triggered her self-immolation.

Irina Slavina, the editor-in-chief of the independent KozaPress news outlet, died Friday after setting herself on fire in front of the Nizhny Novgorod police headquarters. Her last social media post told her followers to “blame the Russian Federation” for her death, which happened a day after police raided her home for evidence of her involvement with the opposition.

Some 200 people attended Tuesday’s funeral service, which was followed by a procession through Nizhny Novgorod toward the site of Slavina’s death, the Meduza news website reported.

Nizhny Novgorod region Governor Gleb Nikitin was among those who attended the funeral service, his spokesperson told the Podyom news outlet. Following Slavina’s death, Nikitin vowed to “ensure that an investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy is carried out at the highest level."