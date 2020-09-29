Belarus Suspends Influential Independent Media Website

Authorities in Belarus on Tuesday suspended independent news provider Tut.by for three months, a move decried by the opposition to beleaguered President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tut.by has been covering widespread protests against Lukashenko since his recent disputed election win over rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who denounced the halting of the site as an attack on the "right to truth."

An information ministry statement said the site would be "suspended" from October 1 to December 30.

The ministry had previously launched a legal bid to have the website closed down, citing its coverage of "information whose broadcasting is forbidden" as reported by "government organs."

It did not elaborate.

Belarus has been shaken by large scale protests against the rule of authoritarian leader Lukashenko, the official winner of the August 9 presidential election, an outcome the opposition says was rigged.