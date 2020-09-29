Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Macron Promises Help in Talks With Belarus Opposition Leader

By AFP
"We will do our best as Europeans to help mediate," Macron told reporters after the talks. Kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday promised to help mediate in the Belarusian political crisis during a meeting with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"We will do our best as Europeans to help mediate," Macron told reporters after the talks during his visit to Lithuania.

Tikhanovskaya said: "He promised us to do everything just to help with mediation for this political crisis in our country."

The meeting was Tikhanovskaya's most high-profile meeting since a presidential election on Aug. 9 in which she has claimed victory against strongman president Alexander Lukashenko.

She has previously met EU foreign ministers and leaders of Poland and Lithuania, two EU states that border Belarus and have taken a lead in opposition Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Mass protests that have continued since the election have been met with a violent crackdown.

Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the vote, said Macron promised to "do everything he can to release all the political prisoners."

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

show of support

Stephen Fry ‘Stands With Belarus’

Fry urged Britain to follow the EU in sanctioning “those responsible for violence, repression and the falsification of elections.”
'Inclusive Dialogue'

EU Leaders Urge Putin to Push for Talks in Belarus Over Disputed Vote

It is unclear how much support Putin is willing to give to Lukashenko, who in recent years has often played off Moscow against the West.
'Social Hostility'

Protesters Rally at Jail Holding Belarus Vote Challenger's Husband

Dozens gathered to mark the 42nd birthday of Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was imprisoned alongside other rivals of Lukashenko.
seal of approval

Lukashenko Awards ‘Impeccable Service’ Medals to Security Forces Following Protest Crackdown

He awarded riot officers, police van drivers, prison guards and others for “exemplary performance of official duties.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.