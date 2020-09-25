Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Cosmonauts Not Ready to Try Russia's Virus Vaccine

By AFP
NASA / Roscosmos

Russian cosmonauts set to blast off for the International Space Station said on Thursday it was too early to get a coronavirus vaccine touted by President Vladimir Putin.

"I'd personally say that I would not get vaccinated because I tread very carefully on this issue," said Sergei Ryzhikov, the 46-year-old leader of the next expedition to the ISS in October.

He and other cosmonauts wore face masks at the Star City training centre outside Moscow during an online news conference.

The cosmonaut's comments came after Putin touted Russia's coronavirus vaccine developed in record time and named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957.

"As soon as the vaccine is tried and tested and proves its reliability then a decision will be taken to recommend that cosmonauts get vaccinated," said fellow cosmonaut, 37-year-old Sergei Kud-Sverchkov. 

He said the decision was down to the doctors in charge of cosmonauts' healthcare including immunisation.

Russia has raised concerns among Western scientists by announcing that its vaccine had received approval before full clinical trials have been completed. 

While the vaccine showed promising results in early trials, Russia has not yet completed the final phase of clinical testing, in which large numbers of people receive either the vaccine or a placebo. 

Nevertheless, Russia has already vaccinated high-profile officials including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Putin has said that one of his daughters was vaccinated, suffering only a mild reaction.

Astronauts routinely undergo a quarantine period before blasting off to space.

"The International Space Station is the safest place now," Ryzhikov added.

"We don't have to be vaccinated because we strictly follow all sanitary rules."

Read more about: Roscosmos , Coronavirus

Read more

mutual assistance

U.S. Coronavirus Aid ‘On Its Way’ to Russia: Pompeo

Russia's earlier shipment of protective gear and ventilators to the U.S. has raised safety concerns.
statistics standoff

NYT Defies Russia’s Call to Retract Report on Coronavirus Deaths

Both The New York Times and the Financial Times reported that Russia could be undercounting its Covid-19 deaths.
News Analysis

As the Coronavirus Contagion Grows in Russia, Putin’s Strongman Image Weakens

With an economic crisis heaving into view, the Russian president “looks like an old, sick wolf.”
Safe Landing

Soyuz Crew Lands Back on Earth Transformed by Pandemic

Footage from the landing site showed recovery crews wearing face masks and rubber gloves.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.