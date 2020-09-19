'I Didn’t Recognize People': Navalny Says Long Recovery Ahead in Latest Health Update

Alexei Navalny has said he has difficulty performing everyday functions and that he faces a “long road” of recovery after his Novichok poisoning which left him in a coma.

The opposition leader posted an update to his Instagram page Saturday from the Charite clinic in Berlin where he is being treated, outlining more details about his physical condition.

“Let me tell you how my recovery is going. There is already a clear road, though a long one,” he wrote.

“A phone in my hands is as useless as a stone,” Navalny wrote, and that “pouring a glass of water” was still a huge challenge for the anti-corruption campaigner almost one month after he fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was hospitalized.