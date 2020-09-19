Support The Moscow Times!
'I Didn’t Recognize People': Navalny Says Long Recovery Ahead in Latest Health Update

Opposition leader says he has trouble walking, can’t use his phone or pour a glass of water.

Alexei Navalny is being treated in Berlin. Instagram / navalny

Alexei Navalny has said he has difficulty performing everyday functions and that he faces a “long road” of recovery after his Novichok poisoning which left him in a coma.

The opposition leader posted an update to his Instagram page Saturday from the Charite clinic in Berlin where he is being treated, outlining more details about his physical condition.

“Let me tell you how my recovery is going. There is already a clear road, though a long one,” he wrote.

“A phone in my hands is as useless as a stone,” Navalny wrote, and that “pouring a glass of water” was still a huge challenge for the anti-corruption campaigner almost one month after he fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was hospitalized.

Давайте расскажу, как идёт мое восстановление. Это уже ясная дорога, хоть и неблизкая. Все текущие проблемы вроде того, что телефон в моих руках бесполезен, как камень, а налить себе водички превращается в целый аттракцион, - сущая ерунда. Объясню. Совсем недавно я не узнавал людей и не понимал, как разговаривать. Каждое утро ко мне приходил доктор и говорил: Алексей, я принёс доску, давайте придумаем, какое на ней написать слово. Это приводило меня в отчаяние, потому что хоть я уже и понимал в целом, что хочет доктор, но не понимал, где брать слова. В каком месте головы они возникают? Где найти слово и как сделать так, чтобы оно что-то означало? Все это было решительно непонятно. Впрочем, как выразить своё отчаяние, я тоже не знал и поэтому просто молчал. И это я еще описываю поздний этап, который сам помню. Сейчас я парень, у которого дрожат ноги, когда он идёт по лестнице, но зато он думает: «о, это ж лестница! По ней поднимаются. Пожалуй, надо поискать лифт». А раньше бы просто тупо стоял и смотрел. Так что много проблем ещё предстоит решить, но потрясающие врачи университетской Берлинской клиники «Шарите» решили главную. Они превратили меня из «технически живого человека» в того, кто имеет все шансы снова стать Высшей Формой Существа Современного Общества - человеком, который умеет быстро листать инстаграм и без размышлений понимает, где ставить лайки.

“Not long ago, I didn't recognize people and didn't know how to talk,” he said, explaining how he was unable to complete a task where doctors asked him to write words on a board.

“I understood what the doctor wanted, but I didn't know where to get the words ... All of it was absolutely incomprehensible. However, I didn't know how to express my despair either, so I just didn't say anything.”

Navalny says his condition has improved since then but he still has trouble performing basic activities. 

“Now I'm a guy whose legs shake when walking up the stairs … So many problems still have to be solved.”

