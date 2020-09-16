Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Announces Long-Term Family Member Visas

Under current rules, the spouses and children of Russian citizens can obtain visas that are valid for up to three months. Alexei Pavlishak / TASS

Relatives of Russian citizens will now be able to obtain simplified Russian visas valid for up to 12 months, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Currently, the spouses and children of Russian citizens can obtain visas that are valid for up to three months. The newly announced rules will allow the relatives to stay in Russia to renew their visas.

“Today, we will simplify the procedure for issuing ordinary private visas... for our citizens’ close relatives,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet session. 

The 12-month visas will be available to children and spouses, as well as to the parents, grandparents, grandchildren and siblings of Russian citizens, he added. 

“These relatives could apply for long-term private visas valid for up to one year,” Mishustin said. 

All they would need is a written form submitted by a family member who is a Russian citizen. 

The relatives of Russian citizens will also no longer need to cross the Russian border every three months to retain their right to renew their visas, the prime minister added.

“That will create more comfortable conditions for families who are divided by borders” that are shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mishustin said.

At the start of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak in March, the Interior Ministry allowed foreign nationals to extend their current or expired visas without leaving the country.

Read more about: Visas

Read more

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Russia Resumes Visa-Free Entry for Some Foreigners on Official Visits

The rules apply to foreigners whose home countries already had a visa-free agreement with Russia before the coronavirus lockdown.
easy visa

Russia to Offer Simplified E-Visas to Tourists From 53 Countries in 2021

Citizens of EU member states, China, Japan, India and Turkey will be able to obtain e-visas to Russia for about $50.
easier access

Russia Seeks to Revive Coronavirus-Hit Tourism Industry By Cutting Visa Red Tape

Tourists would be able to get multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years if the changes take effect.
thaw in relations

Russia to Grant Some Visas to U.S.-Embassy Backed Moscow School

Russia last month blocked visas for 30 teachers and administrators at the school, founded in 1949 to educate the children of diplomats.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.