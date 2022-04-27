Netherlands Halts Visas at Moscow Embassy After Diplomat Expulsions

The Netherlands said it has stopped issuing visas to Russian nationals from Wednesday following a slew of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions during Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Dutch Embassy in Moscow told Russian media it still plans to issue humanitarian visas and temporary residence permits. The Netherlands is a member of the European Union and the Schengen visa area.

Dutch Ambassador to Russia Gilles Beschoor Plug on Tuesday said the embassy made the “tough and sad decision” to halt visa services after its entire visa section was expelled.

“I’m convinced that traveling, learning and understanding the other’s perspective is so important to solve the crisis,” he tweeted.