Ex-Russia Football Captain Shirokov Charged With Punching Ref

Roman Shirokov, the former captain of Russia’s national football team, has been charged for violently attacking an amateur referee during a game.

Cameras last month captured Shirokov, 39, punching the referee in the face and kicking him after he fell to the ground curled over for not being awarded a penalty and getting a red card. The retired midfielder took to social media the next day to apologize to the referee, who had spent hours in the hospital being treated for his injuries.