Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex-Russia Football Captain Shirokov Charged With Punching Ref

Roman Shirokov Panoramic via ZUMA / TASS

Roman Shirokov, the former captain of Russia’s national football team, has been charged for violently attacking an amateur referee during a game.  

Cameras last month captured Shirokov, 39, punching the referee in the face and kicking him after he fell to the ground curled over for not being awarded a penalty and getting a red card. The retired midfielder took to social media the next day to apologize to the referee, who had spent hours in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Moscow police have opened criminal charges against Shirokov of intentionally inflicting slight pain, an unnamed law enforcement source told the state-run TASS news agency. 

If found guilty, Shirokov could be sentenced to one year of community service or four months of administrative arrest.

He is at least the third well-known Russian footballer to face prosecution for acts of violence in recent months. 

Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev served six months in jail last year over their involvement in a pair of violent attacks caught on surveillance cameras.

Read more about: Football , Sport

Read more

Rivalry on hold

Russian Football Fans Stage Mass Walkout Over Police Crackdown

“When a fan arrives from a different country he is treated like a welcome guest, while Russian fans are treated like criminals.”
Football capital

UEFA Chooses St. Petersburg to Host 2021 Champions League Final

It will be the second time that Russia hosts a Champions League final.
football upset

FC Porto Blocked Russians From Watching FC Krasnodar Victory, TV Channel Says

Krasnodar knocked Porto out of the Champions League after a 3-2 upset in Portugal.
Sports first

First Russian to Referee Champions League Final

No Russian has refereed a Champions League final since the competition’s modern-day inception in the early 1990s.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.