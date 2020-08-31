2020 Arctic Wildfires Emissions So Far Surpass All of 2019

Wildfires in the Arctic have emitted more carbon dioxide so far in 2020 than in all of 2019, according to European atmospheric composition data cited by The Guardian newspaper on Monday.

As much as 245 megatons of CO2 have been released from Arctic wildfires up to Aug. 24 this year, compared with 181 megatons in the whole of 2019.

That’s an increase of 35% and may be setting a new precedent, Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the EU’s Copernicus atmosphere monitoring service, told The Guardian.

“In some respects [the data] has been similar to 2019 in terms of the dry and warm conditions in the Siberian Arctic. This year, the difference was a large cluster of fires that burned through July for many days leading to higher estimated emissions,” Parrington said.