Arctic Shipper Shows Off Historic Icebreaking Voyage

The voyage of the Christophe de Margerie from Jiangsu in China to the remote Arctic terminal of Sabetta was made in the Arctic winter dark and through thick sea-ice, marking the first time that a commercial vessel has sailed the Northern Sea Route in February.

Glimpses of the voyage have now been put on display by shipping company Sovcomflot and its partner Rosatom.

As previously reported by the Barents Observer, the 299-meter-long LNG carrier operated by Sovcomflot set out from the Chinese port on Jan. 27 and a few days later sailed through the Bering Strait where it soon teamed up with nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy.

The two ships subsequently sailed together across the vast Arctic route to the Yamal Peninsula. On Feb. 19 the powerful LNG carrier entered the port of Sabetta, two days after originally scheduled.