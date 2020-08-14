Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Vote Challenger Calls for 'Peaceful' Protests in All Cities

By AFP
AP / TASS

The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election called Friday for mass weekend rallies across the country in support of her claim to have defeated strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"Belarusians will never want to live with the previous government again. The majority do not believe in his victory," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video address. 

"I ask the mayors of all cities to organize peaceful mass gatherings in every city on Aug. 15 and 16."

Tikhanovskaya, who left the country for neighboring Lithuania on Tuesday, said Belarus had undergone momentous change and condemned a police crackdown on protests that has seen thousands of people arrested, hundreds wounded and at least two dead.

"Six months ago, no one believed that Belarusians would be able to unite and say 'no' to the old government. But it happened," she said.

"The government turned the peaceful demonstration of citizens in the streets into a bloody massacre," Tikhanovskaya said.

"The situation is critical. We need to stop the violence on the streets of Belarus's cities. I call on the authorities to stop this and start a dialogue."

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

harsh crackdown

Protester Killed, Dozens Arrested in Belarus Unrest – Rights Group

Police in Belarus used stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators disputing election results.
taking to the streets

Police, Protesters Clash in Belarus Capital After Vote

Belarus' opposition says the vote was rigged after exit polls showed an overwhelming victory for President Lukashenko.
'Union State'

Belarus Vote Threatens Rupture in 'Brotherly' Ties With Russia

The biggest upset came last week when Belarus arrested 33 Russians who it said were mercenaries dispatched to stir unrest.
Extremism

Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Belarussian Nationalist

Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday launched a criminal case against Belarussian citizen Dmitry Pavlov — the leader of...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.