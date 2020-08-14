Belarus Vote Challenger Calls for 'Peaceful' Protests in All Cities

The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election called Friday for mass weekend rallies across the country in support of her claim to have defeated strongman Alexander Lukashenko. "Belarusians will never want to live with the previous government again. The majority do not believe in his victory," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video address.

"I ask the mayors of all cities to organize peaceful mass gatherings in every city on Aug. 15 and 16." Tikhanovskaya, who left the country for neighboring Lithuania on Tuesday, said Belarus had undergone momentous change and condemned a police crackdown on protests that has seen thousands of people arrested, hundreds wounded and at least two dead.